Bhubaneswar: The results of Plus-II Science examinations 2020 , conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha , will be declared on Aug 12 at 12. 30 PM, informed School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash on Monday.

The students can check their results at the official website: orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in.

This year, the examinations of several papers of Plus-II science stream were not held in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a committee of CBSE.

“In case of science students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” the Minister added.