Bhubaneswar: The pending examinations for optional papers of Plus-II wing will be held from November 5 and continue till November 7, informed the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday.

The examinations will be held at as many as 56 examination centres across the Statea in adherence o the COVID-19 guidelines, it added.

All Regular and Ex-Regular candidates (Registered in 2016, 2017 & 2018) will appear in white colour question as per 2018-2020 Syllabus. Ex-Regular candidates, if any, i. e. registration up to the year 2015 will appear in yellow colour question as per 2017 Syllabus.

However, the question paper of Vocational stream have been printed light green/light blue paper.

Exams Schedule: