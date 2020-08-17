Odisha Plus II Commerce Results To Be Announced On August 19

Bhubaneswar: Results of Plus II Commerce Examination, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), will be announced on August 19.

It is also noteworthy that the results of Plus II Arts stream will be declared by August 31, the Minister added.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed about this development in a press conference today. The results will be announced at 11:30 am he added.

Students can check their scores on the two official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and odisharesults.nic.in