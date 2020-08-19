Odisha Plus II Commerce Results Announced Pass Percent At 74.95, Check Score Here

Bhubaneswar: Results of Plus II Commerce Examination, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), has been announced today.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed about this development in a press conference today. The results were announced at 11:30 am.

As many as 12,215 male candidates & 7103 girls have passed the examination. 6610 students have secured 1st class, 4259 have secured 2nd class and 8361 have secured 3rd class

Around 29 higher secondary schools have secured 100% pass results and 2 junior colleges have secured nil results

Students can check their scores on the two official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and odisharesults.nic.in

Over 25,000 students had appeared in the Commerce exam that had begun on March 3 at 1,143 centres across the state.