Odisha Plus 3 admission timeline revised, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has reportedly extended the deadline for admission of Plus Three students. The Higher Education Department has released a notification in this regard.

The revised timeline has been issued for the e-Admission into the Degree courses in the Higher Educational Institutions coming under Higher Education Department for session 2021-22.

Online deposit of admission fees by the students through SAMS (Student’s Account) portal, which was to be held between 2 PM of September 9 and 11.45 PM of September 15 has been revised and the candidates can deposit the admission fees online till 11.45 of September 17.

The candidates who were selected in the first selection merit list were to report at allotted institutions for taking admission between September 13 and September 16 (5 PM). However, they can now report till 7 PM of September 18.

Updation of Slide-up option form online by the admitted students during first round of admission was scheduled to be held from September 13 to 11.45 PM of September 16. However, it has been changed to September 13 to September 18 (11.45 PM).

Date updation of admitted students including error reporting in the e-space (for first round admission by the respective institutions) will be held till 7 PM of September 18. This was slated to be held between September 13 and September 16 (7 PM).

The second selection merit list, which was slated to be published on September 21, will now be published on September 23 (11 MA).

Online deposit of admission fees by the students through SAMS (Students’ account ) portal will be received from September 23 (2 PM) and September 27 (11.45 PM).