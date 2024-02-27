Odisha Plus 2 exam Physics paper: Not out of syllabus, but choice deficit, says Board

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Tuesday said that the question in the Physics paper of the ongoing Plus II examination was not out of syllabus, rather there was choice deficit.

The board today clarified that after the preliminary examination, it has been observed that the questions were not out of the syllabus, rather there was choice deficit.

Informing about the lapse while addressing press, CHSE Examination Controller Ashok Nayak informed that the choice deficit was for 19 marks. When asked about the students awarded with the grace marks, the Controller said that the Expert Committee will review the issue soon and an appropriate decision will be taken in this regard.

While briefing the press, Examination Controller Ashok Nayak said, “There was no problem with the question paper of ex-regular students. Only there was choice deficit for regular students. Whenever such issues crop up, CHSE always takes appropriate decisions and soon an Expert Committee will meet and take up necessary action.”

“There was choice deficit for 19 marks in Physics paper. Not every student will get full grace marks but marks will be awarded as per attempts made by students and suggestions of the Expert Committee as per the scheme of valuation,” Nayak further added.

It is worth mentioning here that students appeared for the Plus II examination in Physics subject on February 22, 2024.