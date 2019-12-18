Odisha Players Shine At 33rd National Sub-Junior Badminton Championships

Bhubaneswar: After a few setbacks on the opening day, host Odisha found the winning ways, thanks to impressive performances by Ayush Pattnayak and Ayush Dash in U-17 boys’ singles event.

Seventh seed Ayush Pattnayak dropped a game on his way to 21-12, 12-21, 23-21 win over Himanshu Khatana (Rajasthan). Ayush Dash also faced stiff fight before overcoming Chayanit Joshi (Uttarakahnd) 21-12, 13-21, 21-13.

Odisha’s promising talent Swetaparna Panda fetched more joy for the host state as he won her opening U-15 mixed doubles match with Sathwik Reddy K (Karnataka) as her partner. Top seeds Swetaparna and Sathwik cruised past Haryana combination of Ishan Rohilla and Chitwan Khatri 21-13, 21-10 to progress to the pre-quarterfinals.

Top seeds Raghav (U-15 boys), Pranav Rao Gandham (U-17 boys) and Tara Shah (U-15 girls) started respective singles campaign with comfortable wins in the Yonex-Sunrise 33rd National Sub-Junior Badminton Championship 2019, which is being held here at East Coast Railway Indoor Stadium and Saheed Nagar Indoor Hall from yesterday.

Raghav (Haryana) beat Topzang Lepcha (Sikkim) 21-8, 21-7, while Gandham (Telangana) got the better of Pankaj (Haryana) 21-8, 21-9. Both advanced to the third round. In U-15 girls’ singles, Tara (Maharashtra) prevailed over Pratiksha Joshi 21-9, 21-8 to book berth in the Round of 32.

Most of the seeded shuttlers posted wins in respective opening matches as the championship picked up momentum today. However, the U-15 boys singles event witnessed two upsets with Bhuvan Singh (Rajasthan) eliminating 15th seed Akarshit Sharma (Punjab) 21-13, 21-11 and Sunny Nehra (Haryana) showing the exit door to 16th seed Shaurya Pant (Uttarakhand) 21-19, 17-21, 21-15.