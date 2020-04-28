Odisha plans to double man-days under rural job guarantee scheme by next week

Odisha plans to double man-days under rural job guarantee scheme by next week

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has planned to double man-days under MGNREGS from 5 lakh to 10 lakh per day by next week, expecting that a large number of migrant labourers would return to the state after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the officials to make the works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme target-oriented.

He also stressed on food security of those returning to Odisha from different states.

Irrespective of ration card status, no one should be deprived of food, he added.

The Chief Minister asked the senior officers, who have been given charge of Covid management in different districts, to treat this as their principal work and not as their additional work.