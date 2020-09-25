Odisha Planning Board Deputy Chairman Sanjay Das Burma Tests COVID-19 Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Former minister and Deputy Chairman of Odisha State Planning Board Deputy Sanjay Kumar Das Burma has tested positive for COVID-19.

Burma on Friday requested those, who have come in contact with him in the last few days, to undergo COVID-19 test and isolate themselves. He has also informed that he had cancelled all his work schedule for the next 15 days.

Earlier, several state ministers, including Tukuni Sahu, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Padmini Dian, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Susanta Singh and Ranendra Pratap Swain had tested positive for COVID-19.

 

