Odisha: Physical classes of first-year Under Graduate students to begin from this date, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Physical classes of first-year Under Graduate students in Odisha are to begin from September 20. This was informed by the Higher Education Department of the State Government on Saturday.

The Education Department has also issued a guideline for the Physical classes of first-year Under Graduate students.

“In view of improvement in Covid-19 situation in the state, State Public Universities and Government as well as Non-Government Degree Colleges (coming under H.E. Department) are hereby directed to commence physical classroom teaching for 2020-21 UG First Year students (for both 3 year & 4 Year UG Courses) from 20th September 2021 following Covid-19 prevention guidelines,” said the Higher Education Department in a notification.

Here are the guidelines issued for the Physical classes of first-year Under Graduate students in Odisha:

Teachers/ Staff/ Students residing in Containment Zones shall not come to University/ College. Face Mask/ Face Cover shall be mandatory. Frequent Hand Wash/ Hand Sanitization shall be ensured. Social Distancing shall be adopted in classrooms, libraries, laboratories, etc. If need be, crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended. Spitting in campus shall be strictly prohibited. Respiratory etiquettes shall be strictly followed. (i.e. Covering one’s mouth and nose by handkerchief while coughing/ sneezing) Self-monitoring of health and reporting of illness should be encouraged. There must be an isolation room ready for any emergency.

Hostels shall be opened from 19.09.2021 for these students. All possible Covid-19 prevention protocols shall be followed in hostels.

Suitable decision regarding commencement of classes of 2021-22 Under Graduate and Post Graduate First Semester/ First Year shall be communicated later.

State Private Universities (under H.E. Department) may also consider following these guidelines to the extent required by them.