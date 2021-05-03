Odisha People Warned Of Lottery Fraud Schemes
Cuttack: The Commissionerate police has warned the people of Odisha about the various lottery ponzi schemes that are afloat in the state.
The police added that, fraudsters have chosen lottery as a good way to deceive people.
These cheats send people messages and emails about winning the lottery worth thousands of pounds and claiming a courier charge to get the winning amount.
“Be careful! Your bank account may be emptied for a small mistake.” warned the police through a tweet.
ଠକମାନେ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଠକିବା ପାଇଁ ଲଟେରୀକୁ ଏକ ଉତ୍ତମ ମାଧ୍ୟମ ରୂପେ ବାଛିଛନ୍ତି । ହଜାର ହଜାର ପାଉଣ୍ଡ ମୂଲ୍ୟର ଲଟେରୀ ଜିତିବା ବିଷୟରେ ଏହି ଠକମାନେ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ମେସେଜ ଓ ଇମେଲ ପଠାଇ ଲୋଭ ଦେଖାଇଥାନ୍ତି ଓ ଜିତିଥିବା ରାଶିକୁ ପାଇବାପାଇଁ କୋରିଅର ଚାର୍ଜ ଦାବିକରିଥାନ୍ତି | ସାଵଧାନ ! ଏକ ଛୋଟ ଭୁଲପାଇଁ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟ ଖାଲି ହୋଇପାରେ pic.twitter.com/pf26XrUeuU
— DCP CUTTACK (@dcp_cuttack) May 2, 2021