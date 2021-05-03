Cuttack: The Commissionerate police has warned the people of Odisha about the various lottery ponzi schemes that are afloat in the state.

The police added that, fraudsters have chosen lottery as a good way to deceive people.

These cheats send people messages and emails about winning the lottery worth thousands of pounds and claiming a courier charge to get the winning amount.

“Be careful! Your bank account may be emptied for a small mistake.” warned the police through a tweet.