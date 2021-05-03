Odisha People Warned Of Lottery Fraud Schemes

By WCE 2
lottery fraud odisha
Pic Credits: Cuttack Police

Cuttack: The Commissionerate police has warned the people of Odisha about the various lottery ponzi schemes that are afloat in the state.

The police added that, fraudsters have chosen lottery as a good way to deceive people.

These cheats send people messages and emails about winning the lottery worth thousands of pounds and claiming a courier charge to get the winning amount.

“Be careful! Your bank account may be emptied for a small mistake.” warned the police through a tweet.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Devastating Cyclone Fani Completes Two Years

State

Odisha Covid Death Toll Rises To 2073, As 5 Succumb Today

Business

Petrol and Diesel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates

State

Covid Vaccination Drive For 18-44 Yrs To Start Today In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.