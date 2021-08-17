Odisha PEO caught taking bribe in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday caught Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Saramani gram panchayats under Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district.

The accused has been identified as Titas Naik.

Sources says, Naik had demanded Rs 10,000 from a complainant for furnishing eligibility report in his favour in order to get PMAY.

Acting on a complaint lodged, the Berhampur vigilance slueths laid a trap and caught him red-handed while demnading and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000. The entire money was recovered from him and seized.

Later, the Berhampur vigilance registered a case under U/S7 P.C (Amendment Act), 2018.