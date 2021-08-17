Odisha PEO caught taking bribe in Kandhamal

By WCE 1
bribe case in odisha
Representational Image

Kandhamal: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday caught Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Saramani gram panchayats under Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district.

The accused has been identified as Titas Naik.

Related News

Woman hacks father-in law to death in Odisha

Odisha: Miscreants loot equipment, machineries worth lakhs,…

Sources says, Naik had demanded Rs 10,000 from a complainant for furnishing eligibility report in his favour in order to get PMAY.

Acting on a complaint lodged, the Berhampur vigilance slueths laid a trap and caught him red-handed while demnading and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000. The entire money was recovered from him and seized.

Later, the Berhampur vigilance registered a case under U/S7 P.C (Amendment Act), 2018.

You might also like
State

Orissa High Court grants anticipatory bail to wife of crorepati PS Biranchi Sahoo

State

Notification for Plus Three admission in Odisha issued, check details

State

Woman hacks father-in law to death in Odisha

State

Bargarh Forester under vigilance scanner in DA case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.