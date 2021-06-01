Odisha: Pedestrian Run Over By Tractor, Killed

Mohana: In a sad incident, a youth was killed after being hit by a tractor in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Tuesday. The youth has been identified as Nyaya Montry, son of Ramesh Montry of Katama village.

According to reports, the youth was going to his house by walking on the road. However, the tractor run over him following which he died on the spot.

On the other hand, the vehicle overturned soon after hitting Nyaya.

Luckey Ranasingh, the driver of the tractor is also said to have sustained injuries following the road mishap.

A team of Adava Police rushed to the accident spot after getting information and seized Nyaya’s body and the vehicle.

The cops also started an investigation into the matter after sending the body for postmortem.