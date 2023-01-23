Odisha: PCR van overturns in Gajapati, ASI and driver injured

Gajapati: A PCR van overturned in Gajapati district of Odisha on Monday in which an ASI and driver got injured, said reliable reports.

The PCR van overturned while allegedly chasing a ganja laden vehicle. It was found that the vehicle lost control and overturned on the side of the road while chasing a ganja laden vehicle coming from the interior parts of Gajapati district.

The incident took place near Kradikupa village under Gajapati Mohana police station. The ASI of LV Bashupally was first shifted to Mohana and then Berhampur MKCG Hospital.

Mohana police reached the spot and recovered the vehicle with the help of a JCB machine.