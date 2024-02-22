Odisha: Pay scales of Laboratory Assistant and employees of aided institutions increased, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Pay scales of the Laboratory Assistant and employees of the government aided institutions of the State has been increased by the Odisha government.

The pay scales were revised following the approval of the Cabinet of the Naveen Patnaik government.

State government is giving impetus to Polytechnic and ITI Education in the State to improve the knowhow and skills of the youth of the state to make them future ready. Accordingly, Laboratory/Practical Education has become equally important as classroom education.

Anomaly in the Pay Scale of Laboratory Assistant working in Polytechnics is a long standing issue. To remove the said anomaly, the proposal for increase of Pay level of Laboratory Assistant working in Polytechnics from level-7 to level-9 of ORSP Rules, 2017 has been approved by the Cabinet. This aligns with the qualification and responsibilities of the role of Laboratory Assistant and ensure parity with similar positions in other departments.

Likewise, the Odisha Cabinet approved extension of the grant-in-aid at revised scale line with 7th Pay, in which Non-government colleges, junior colleges and higher secondary schools effect from 1st January, 2024.

Consequent upon such revision, approximately 1789 numbers of teaching and non-teaching emploees of these institutions will be benefited and there will be additional annual financial implication of Rs 27.37 Crores.