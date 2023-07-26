Odisha: Patient dies due to shortage of oxygen!

Bhadrak: Due to lack of oxygen, a woman has lost her life in Bhadrak district of Odisha, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

Reports say that, there have been allegations of the death of the woman due to the doctor’s negligence.

There has been commotion and protest by the family members in the hospital premises, said reliable reports.

The family members have alleged that the patient who came to Chandbali Medical Center in Bhadrak district died due to lack of oxygen.

According to the complaint, the deceased woman identified as Shantilata Mallik, a woman from Chandkuda village of Vijayanagar Panchayat, was admitted to Chandbali Community Health Center (CHC) in critical condition.

The family complained that the doctor delayed giving oxygen while she needed oxygen immediately due to which she lost her life. The situation calmed down after the police reached the spot and managed the situation.

A detailed report in this matter is awaited.