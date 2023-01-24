Odisha: Patient dies due to shortage of oxygen! SCB authorities order probe

Cuttack: There has been complaints about the death of a patient due to medical negligence at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha.

According to reports, a patient has died in the old medicine department due to the shortage of oxygen. The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

According to the information, last night a person from Balasore area was admitted to the Cuttack SCB Medical Casualty and was sent to the medical ward without oxygen this morning.

However, it has been alleged that the patient was not given oxygen in the ward for an hour and he succumbed However, there is no written complaint in this regard, SCB administrative officer Abinash Raut said. A special committee has been formed to investigate the allegations. Action will be taken if negligence is proved, he said.