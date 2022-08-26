Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Balangir

Odisha: Patient dies after being given wrong injections at Bhima Bhoi Hospital!

By Subadh Nayak 94 0

Balangir: Tension ran high at Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Balangir district today following the death of a patient at the hospital allegedly after being given the wrong injections.

The deceased has been identified as Kanhu Rout of Ichhapara village under Saintala tehsil of the district.

Kanhu was reportedly admitted at the hospital after he complained of chest pain. In course of treatment, he was administered two injections by the health staff. However, he died sometime after being given the injections.

Later, Kanhu’s family members created a ruckus at the hospital alleging that he breathed his last because he was given the wrong injections. They demanded stringent action against the accused doctor and nurse.

A team of local police rushed to the spot after getting information about the matter and cops were also deployed on the premises of the hospital to avoid any untoward incident.

Later, Kanhu’s body was sent for postmortem.

