Odisha: Pathani Samanta Planetarium records highest footfalls ever!

Bhubaneswar: The Pathani Samanta Planetarium situated in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar has recorded the highest footfalls ever on Sunday.

The planetarium has registered an all-time record collection in the last 32 years of it’s establishment. It had a total of 2,710 visitors on Sunday.

It recorded an astounding sale of Rs. 67,035 and surpassed its previous record of Rs. 56,100. The planetarium ran 20 shows.

The Director thanked the staff for their cooperation on Christmas day.