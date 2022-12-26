Odisha: Pathani Samanta Planetarium records highest footfalls ever!

The Pathani Samanta Planetarium situated in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar has recorded the highest footfalls ever on Sunday.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
pathani samanta planetarium
Pic Credits: Google

Bhubaneswar: The Pathani Samanta Planetarium situated in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar has recorded the highest footfalls ever on Sunday.

The planetarium has registered an all-time record collection in the last 32 years of it’s establishment. It had a total of 2,710 visitors on Sunday.

Related News

WATCH: BMC drones start spraying to kill mosquitos

Odisha: Body of ASI found hanging in Bhubaneswar

Woman chooses boyfriend over husband, flees locking…

Minor raped in Kharagpur: 2 accused arrested from Odisha

It recorded an astounding sale of Rs. 67,035 and surpassed its previous record of Rs. 56,100. The planetarium ran 20 shows.

The Director thanked the staff for their cooperation on Christmas day.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.