Odisha Pari Murder Case; Court To Hear On Narco Analysis Test Of Accused

Nayagarh: Saroj Sethi the main accused in the Nayagarh Jadupur juvenile murder case, will undergo a narco analysis test.

The SIT had appealed to the Nayagarh court in this matter on Monday, the appeal is being heard today. With permission, Saroj Sethi will be questioned.

According to the SIT chief, Arun Bothra the family of the accused knew about the incident. The test will help find out further details such as involvement of family members.

The truth of that the accused is hiding will come to light when the narco analysis is done.

Till now, the SIT has questioned Saroj Sethi. The crime scene has also been recreated. The polygraph test has also been performed before the arrest.

