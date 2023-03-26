Odisha Parba 2023 Concludes amidst Great Fanfare

New Delhi: The three-day-long cultural extravaganza Odisha Parba 2023, concluded today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the heart of Delhi. This year the event was held in Delhi after a gap of 3 years.

Due to the pandemic, the Odisha Parba was being held in the virtual mode between in 2021 and 2022. The Odia diaspora in the capital as well as local Delhiites turned out in great numbers to enjoy the Odisha Parba.

Nearly one lakh visitors spent their weekend enjoying the traditional Odia ambience and the rich heritage & delectable cuisine from the land of Jagannath.

The closing ceremony commenced in the august presence of Chief Guest, Biswabhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Sidhartha Pradhan, the President Odia Samaj welcomed all to the concluding evening of the event. Hiranya Mohanty, Trustee Odia Samaj gave the Vote of thanks to the visitors for turning out in large numbers and making this three-day event a grand success.

Addressing the event, Biswabhusan Harichandan said, that time has come to awaken the identity of Odisha in the mind of the Odia community. He started his speech with this call.

Recalling the struggle for independence, the Chhattisgarh Governor said that Odisha’s contribution to this country is unique. Odisha’s contribution in all fields from Paika War to art, culture, history, literature etc. is unique. The sacrifice of the great hero who sacrificed for independence has enriched this nation, while the creation of non-vedic literature has made it stronger and better.

The chief guest said that along with further development of Odisha, it is necessary to take this country and soil forward.

In the thank you message at the inauguration of the Odisha Festival, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Odisha Festival started from 2017 was based on three themes: Culture, Craft and Cuisine. But now the word ‘Community Connect’ has been added to it. The farmers’ community and students from Odisha have got the opportunity to visit Delhi. Due to due efforts, timing and God’s grace this has become possible.

In the end, he conferred his vote of thanks to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, all the workers of the Odia Samaj and the public as well.

Delhiites were enthralled by the evening’s cultural programme which included Odissi by well-known Guru Saswat Joshi and group, titled “ChiraNamasya Parampara”; Swarjya Gatha “Ananya Odisha”- a fusion of Chhau and Paika dance performed by Guru Arniruddha& troupe; Mahanadi “Odisha ‘N’ culture” by Ashwini Kumar Patel& group; “Tala Badya “ a musical performance with multiple musical instruments by Sandeep Mohanty and group and foot tapping and memorable song performance “ Swara O Spandana”, by young and popular singer Ananya Sritam Nanda.