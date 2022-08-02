Odisha: Papu Pom Pom Gets Clean Chit In Bhubaneswar Casting-Couch Case

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood Actor/ Comedian Papu Pom Pom has been given a clean chit in the much-talked-about Bhubaneswar casting couch case.

Tatwa Prakash Satapathy alias Papu Pom Pom, was charged in the case of molestation of a minor.

The charges against the actor have been proved to be false and the POCSO Court has declared him free of all charges.

Since the case was related to the molestation of a minor girl the case was heard by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court.

Notably, Papu Pom Pom was arrested from Puri on June 30, 2016 after a casting couch allegation was leveled against him by the Friends Foundation.

The NGO even had helped a minor girl to file case against the actor at Mahila police station for sexually harassing her on the pretext of giving her a break in Ollywood, following which he had to be in jail for around 2.5 months. Later, the High Court granted him conditional bail on August 10, 2016.

The actor has been in controversy for various reasons such as controversial film posters, mimicry of singers and giving death threats to name a few.