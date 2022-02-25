Odisha Panchayat Polls: Repolling to be held in 14 booths of Cuttack today

Cuttack: A day after the three-tier Odisha Panchayat Election was over, the re-polling will be held in 14 booths at three panchayats of Niali in Cuttack today.

Reportedly, the re-polling will begin at 10 am and will continue till 3 pm.

The re-polling will be held in these areas due to different reasons such as violence, errors in ballot paper folding, and other disturbances during the Odisha Panchayat Polls. As a result, the polling was suspended in the booths.

There will be 12 polling booths in Pokhari Gram Panchayat and one polling booth in Alana and Bilashuni Panchayats.

The security has been beefed up in all those booths where the re-polling will be held today.

It is to be noted that Odisha State Election Commission decided to carry out re-polling at a total of 75 booths. Repolling for 45 booths in the Odisha Panchayat election 2022 was held on February 23 and for the rest 30 booths on February 25, 2022.

The three-tier Panchayat Election was held in five phases – February 16, February 18, February 20, February 22, and February 24. Adding to it, the counting of votes will take place on February 26, 27, and 28.