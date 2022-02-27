Odisha Panchayat Election Result: BJD sweeps away seats in Ganjam and Cuttack on 1st day of vote counting

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has made a clean sweep on the first day of vote counting of Panchayat elections in the Ganjam district.

Maintaining its winning streak, the BJD won all 22 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats in the Ganjam district where the counting of the votes was held on Saturday. The party is making impressive leads in all seats. The counting for the rest ZP seats will be held today and tomorrow. The district has 69 ZP seats.

The second day of the vote counting for the three-tier Odisha Panchayat elections have begun this morning for 305 Zilla Parishad posts.

BJD was leading at the end of the first day of the Odisha Panchayat Election result. On the first day, counting was done for 315 seats. Among the total seats, BJD won 230 seats, BJP won 10 seats, while, Congress won 12 seats while OTH with 4 seats.

Similarly, among the 14 Zilla Parishad seats in the Cuttack district, BJD won 13 seats after the 1st day of vote counting.

It is for the first time votes are being counted at the block level unlike past polls when it was done at the panchayat level. Massive police forces have been deployed outside the strong rooms and counting centres.