Odisha Panchayat Election Result: BJD leads in a number of Zilla Parishads, Counting of votes underway

Bhubaneswar: The counting of votes is underway in Odisha for the 200 zilla Parishad seats, 1,669 sarpanch posts, 1,669 samiti member seats and 22,379 ward member posts in 71 blocks of 30 districts. The polling was held in five phases – February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24 and re-pollings took place on February 23 and 25.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been leading in a number of Zilla Parishad seats followed by BJP, Congress, and others.

Till the last reports came in, BJD has been leading in Patana Zone-21, Athagarh Tigiria Block 1, Zone 8 Kantapada block in Niali, Zone 20of Niali block, Ghatgaon Zone-1, Patana Zone-21, Keonjhar Zone-4, Rengali Zone-1 in Sambalpur, Anandpur Zone-1, Rayagada Gunupur Zone 9, Ghatgaon Zone-1 Keonjhar, Patana Zone-21 Keonjhar, Sorada zone 63, zone 5 of Kendrapara.

Similarly, BJP is leading in Narsinghpur Zone 16 Regeda Zilla Parishad, Redhakhol Zone-1 in Sambalpur, Narsinghpur Zone 16 Regeda district council, zone 1 and 4 in Kantamal. Whereas, Congress is leading in Gunupur K zone 1.

The counting of votes will continue for three days – February 26, 27 and 28. The SEC said that the centralised counting of votes is taking place for the polls. Around 70 per cent of the 41.88 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in the fifth phase of the three-tier panchayat election in Odisha.

Each counting table has one counting supervisor, two counting assistants and a fourth class employee. The election officials have a separate table. The Odisha State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday announced that the election for 109 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state will be held on March 24.