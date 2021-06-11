Bhubaneswar: Padma Shri Professor Radha Mohan. at the age of 78, took his last breath on Friday while he was under treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Late Padma Shri Professor was conferred with India’s fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, along with his daughter for their work in agriculture. They were credited for their efforts to transform a degraded piece of land into a vast food forest using only organic techniques in Nayagarh district of the Odisha.

The father-daughter duo also started Sambhav as a resource center for farmers across the country to learn organic farming techniques and exchange seeds.

It is noteworthy that, Late Prof was the former Information Commissioner of the state.