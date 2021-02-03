Koraput: Padma Shri Kamala Pujari has been hospitalized and is bed-ridden. She had felt ill a few days back and was bed-ridden at home.

The administration later sent an ambulance and got her admitted into the Jaipur District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). She has been kept in a separate cabin, sources say that she has kidney problems.

Hence, for better treatment she has been transferred to Lakshman Nayak Hospital at Koraput. She had been awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution in the field of agriculture.

She presently lives in Patraput village in Jaypore of Koraput with her son.