Odisha: Padma Shri Kamala Pujari Hospitalised, Serious

By WCE 2 1
kamala pujari hospitalized
File Photo

Koraput: Padma Shri Kamala Pujari has been hospitalized and is bed-ridden. She had felt ill a few days back and was bed-ridden at home.

The administration later sent an ambulance and got her admitted into the Jaipur District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). She has been kept in a separate cabin, sources say that she has kidney problems.

Hence, for better treatment she has been transferred to Lakshman Nayak Hospital at Koraput. She had been awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution in the field of agriculture.

She presently lives in Patraput village in Jaypore of Koraput with her son.

You might also like
Business

22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Price In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

State

Jilted lover slits throat of minor girl over one-sided love affair in Odisha

State

Odisha CM takes up State Infra Projects with Union Road Transport & Highways…

State

Aadhaar mandatory for marriage in Ganjam district, Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.