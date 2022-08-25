Odisha: Padma Shree Kamala Pujari Hospitalised, Critical

Koraput: Padma Shree Kamala Pujari has been hospitalized and is bed-ridden. She had fallen ill a few days back and was bedridden at home.

She has been kept in a separate cabin, sources say that she has kidney problems. her health condition is critical.

Hence, for better treatment she has been transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A special team of doctors has been formed to treat her, said reports.

She had been awarded the Padma Shree for her contribution in the field of agriculture.

She presently lives in Patraput village in Jaypore of Koraput with her son.