Odisha: Over 5 Houses Gutted In Fire Mishap In Jajpur

By WCE 1

Jajpur: More than 5 houses were gutted in fire after a major fire broke out at Barik Sahi in Radhanagar village under Rasulpur block in Jajpur district.

According to officials, No casualties have been reported so far. Properties worth lakhs were reduced to ashes.

Sources said, the fire mishap took place at one Krupasindhu Jati’s house while cooking. The fire engulfed more than 5 houses of three families.

On being informed, Jajpur road and Dangadi fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

