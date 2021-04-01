Odisha: Over 34 Lakh Farmers Get Rs 700 Cr Under KALIA

By WCE 3
Odisha: Over 34 Lakh Farmers Get Rs 700 Cr Under KALIA

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government transferred around Rs 700 crore to the bank accounts of over 34 lakh farmers under its flagship Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme on the occasion of the ‘Utkal Dibasa’ today.

While addressing on the occasion of the ‘Utkal Dibasa,’ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that Rs 693.94 crore has been disbursed to the bank accounts of over 34 lakh farmers under Rabi crop season.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the KALIA scheme which was launched in January, 2019, has now become a popular scheme across the country.

Along with land-owning farmers, KALIA also helps the landless poor farmers.

You might also like
State

Woman, her daughter found dead inside house in Sambalpur dist of Odisha

State

Sex Rackets Bused In Cuttack, Sambalpur; 6 Arrested, 5 Girls Rescued

State

Woman arrested for theft in Angul dist of Odisha

State

Heatwave In Odisha: 15 Places Record Temperature Above 40 Degree Celsius Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.