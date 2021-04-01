Odisha: Over 34 Lakh Farmers Get Rs 700 Cr Under KALIA

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government transferred around Rs 700 crore to the bank accounts of over 34 lakh farmers under its flagship Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme on the occasion of the ‘Utkal Dibasa’ today.

While addressing on the occasion of the ‘Utkal Dibasa,’ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that Rs 693.94 crore has been disbursed to the bank accounts of over 34 lakh farmers under Rabi crop season.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the KALIA scheme which was launched in January, 2019, has now become a popular scheme across the country.

Along with land-owning farmers, KALIA also helps the landless poor farmers.