Odisha: Over 332 ganja, truck seized, two interstate smugglers arrested

Mohana: Gajapati district police seized 332 kg and 400 grams of ganja from a truck while inspecting vehicles at Tarbang Square under R. Udayagiri police station limits of Odisha’s Gajapati district on Thursday.

According to sources, cops waylaid a truck that had the registration number of BR-18-F1250 at Tarbang Square during a routine vehicle checking.

Suspecting that something is fishy, cops conducted a search operation in the truck during which 332 kg and 400 grams of ganja packed in 10 plastic sacks were recovered.

Also Read: 22 kg ganja seized in Odisha, one arrested

Police seized the vehicle and arrested the two persons. The accused have been identified as Nijruddin Ansari and Kashinath Singh of Bihar.

Udayagiri Police station IIC Rabindra Kumar Panda informed that police have registered a case in this regard and forwarded the arrested persons to the court.