Odisha: Over 1,000 Police ASIs with power to investigate crimes get posting

Cuttack: Over one thousand police (ASI) officers authorised to investigate/enquiry posted to districts/organisation on completion of training, Odisha Police said in a press release issued on Thursday from the State Headquarters in Cuttack.

As per the information provided, in December 2020, Odisha Police had published promotion select list for 1092 Constables/ Havildars/ Lance Naiks to the rank of ASI after prescribed selection process, which comprises of written examination as well as scrutiny of their Service records.

These officiating ASIs underwent four months of institutional training and two months of Police Station attachment. The institutional training was at six different training institutes of Odisha Police that is in AET, Koraput, PTS, Nayagarh, BTI Burla, UP & TTI, Bhubaneswar, PTC, Angul and PTI, Byree.

At the end of their training, they are required to qualify in a written examination. Only then they can be authorised to conduct crime investigation.

Odisha Police informed that 1016 such officers (ASI), who have completed their Police Station attachment as well as passed the end of training written examination, were posted to different districts and other organisations on 15.09.2021.

Induction of such large number of investigating officers will definitely help to improve our service to people, also said the release.