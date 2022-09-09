Odisha: OUAT In Bhubaneswar Gets New Vice Chancellor

Bhubaneswar: A new Vice Chancellor (VC)has been appointed for the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) situated here in Bhubaneswar

It is worth noting that, the Governor and Chancellor of Universities of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal appointed Professor Pravat Kumar Roul as Vice Chancellor of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology.

The appointment of the VC of Odisha has been made for a period of three years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Professor Roul is presently working as Managing Director, APICOL. He has more than 29 years of teaching experience.

Roul has published 24 books and successfully guided 09 Ph.D scholars.