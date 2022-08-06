Odisha: OSL MD Mahimananda Mishra’s son OSL Director Charchit Mishra arrested

Bhubaneswar: OSL MD Mahimananda Mishra’s son OSL Director Charchit Mishra was arrested today by CBI in Bhubaneswar. Earlier today he had reached the CBI office in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, the CBI had mentioned Charchit Mishra’s name as an accused in the Rs 25-lakh bribery case involving the Paradip Port Chief Mechanical Engineer.

Charge has been framed against Charchit Mishra under sections 7, 8,9, 10 and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

OSL MD Mahimananda Mishra and his son Chandan were in the CBI office, yet they were out of the CBI office following questioning.

With the arrest of Charchit Mishra, the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested five persons, including a chief mechanical engineer of Paradip Port Trust, Odisha in a bribery case.

Earlier today OSL Director Charchit Mishra reached CBI office at 4 am.

According to sources, the arrest was made under a case registered against chief mechanical engineer, Saroj Kumar Das and others including private persons and a private company.

It was alleged that the port official was in the habit of demanding & accepting bribes through his close conduit for extending undue benefits to various private stakeholders engaged in port service and activities at Paradip port.