Odisha origin Manoranjan Mishra appointed as RBI new executive director

Bhubaneswar/New-Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Manoranjan Mishra as Executive director with effect from November 01, 2023.

Mishra will look after the Enforcement Department, Risk Monitoring Department, and Department of External Investments & Operations.

Prior to this, he was serving as the Chief General Manager in the Department of Regulation.

He has experience of over three decades in the RBI, having worked in the areas of regulation of banks and NBFCs, supervision of banks and currency management.

Mishra is a post-graduate in Economics and MBA (banking and Finance). He also holds a master’s degree in Finance and Financial Regulation from Aston Business School, UK. He is also an alumnus of Odisha’s Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.

