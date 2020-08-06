Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government introduced online renewal on driving licence (DL) services for customers on Wednesday. The services has been introduced with an aim to minimise crowd at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the State in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, said officials.

People can visit www.parivahan.gov.in to apply for renewal of DL online, said the officials adding that they can apply for name, address change, surrender of NOC through the portal, surrender of Class of Vehicle (CoV), issue of No Objection Certificate (NOC), change of biometric, replacement of DL, issue of extract of DL, and issue of duplicate DL.