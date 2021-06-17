Odisha: One Killed, 2 critical in bomb attack in Kamkhayanagar

Kamkhayanagar: One person was killed and 2 others were reportedly injured after firing and bombs were hurled by unidentified miscreants near Sarangadhar stadium in Kamakhayanagar town of Dhenkanal district.

The deceased has been identified as Tofan Patra.

The incident took place at 10 PM on Wednesday near Sarangdhar stadium.

As per reports, some unidentified miscreants hurled bombs and started firing at Kamkhayanagar town leaving three persons critically injured.

The injured were immediately admitted to Kamkhyanagar Sub-divisional hospital. After the health condition of two others deteriorated they were shifted to SCB Medical hospital in Cuttack. Of which one person succumbed in the hospital.

Later, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.