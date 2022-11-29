Odisha: One dead, five injured as passenger bus hits truck in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a gut-wrenching accident, a private passenger bus smashed into a parked truck carrying marbles. The incident happened before Itamati petrol pump.

One person has died in the accident while five people have been reportedly injured.

The deceased has been identified to be a resident of Raikia area.

According to reports, the private passenger bus was en-route Bhubaneswar to Raikia. The bus was named Riya.

The terrible incident took place late at night yesterday.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.