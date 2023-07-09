Odisha: On-duty drunk Constables creates ruckus on police station premises, attempts to attack colleagues

Bhadrak: An on-duty drunk Constables reportedly created ruckus on the premises of Sabrang police station in Bhadrak district. The constable has been identified as Biswaranjan Dalei.

Dalei, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly hurled abuses at his colleagues and even tried to attack them physically. He also did not spare a journalist who rushed to the spot to get news after getting information about the incident.

The drunk constable also threatened the journalist to kill him if he covers the news. Later, the scribe lodged a written complaint against him, based on which he was nabbed. Later, police also took him to the Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital for medical test.

Meanwhile, Bhadrak district superintendent of police (SP) has been informed about the matter.