Odisha on alert for Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal

Odisha on alert as IMD issues Yellow, Orange warnings for next five days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has put the district collectors on alert on Monday following the latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which said that a cyclonic circulation over east central Bay of Bengal extending up to mid-tropospheric level persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwest wards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days are as follows:

Yellow Warning for June 9: Thunderstorm with lightning and accompanied with gusty surface winds speed reaching 30 to 40 KMPH very likely to occur in Balangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts.

Yellow Warning for June 10: Thunderstorm with lightning and accompanied with gusty surface winds speed reaching 30 to 40 KMPH very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of coastal Odisha like Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi also heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati and Khurda districts.

Yellow Warning for June 10: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts.

Orange Warning for June 11: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Yellow Warning for June 12: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Nabrangpur and Baragarh.

Warning for fishermen: Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely over west-central adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea, during 10th to 12th June, 2020. Whoever are in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by 9th June, 2020.