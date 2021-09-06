Odisha OJEE-2021 begins, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) began from today across the State as per the schedule and following the COVID guideline. The OJEE-2021 will be conducted between September 6 and September 18, 2021.

Over the 55, 500 candidates are reportedly appearing the Entrance Examination this year. The OJEE is being conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

The exam is being conducted in CBT mode at 57 centers covering all the 30 districts of the State. Outside Odisha, exam centres have been arranged in Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna.

There are three shifts on each day of the examination. While the first shift is held from 9 AM to 11 AM, the second shift is from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM. The third shift will be held between 4 PM and 6 PM.

Today’s Examination is for B. Pharm course in 3 shifts. The total number of candidates registered is around 13200.

It is to be noted here that OJEE which was slated to be held earlier in July was postponed due to the COVID situation in the State.

The authorities OJEE have added 12 new places to the existing places for the OJEE exam centres. The 12 new places include 9 inside the State and 3 outside the State. These exam centres have been included reportedly for the convenience of the students appearing the entrance exam.