Odisha offline HSC Exam 2021 answer book evaluation to commence from August 11

Bhubaneswar: The evaluation of answer books of the offline High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, 2021 will commence from August 11, informed the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Monday.

The evaluation will be conducted in 9 centres in 7 districts including Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri. While the evaluation will continue for 3 days, a total of 1500 examiners have been engaged for the evaluation.

The Chief Examiners, Deputy Chief Examiners, Assistant Examiners and Scrutinizers shall join at the Evaluation Centre on August 10 at 11 am.

The evaluation will be conducted following Covid 19 protocols as enforced by Odisha Govt. The Centre Supervisor in consultation with the District Health Administration shall make necessary arrangements for Thermal scanning, hand sanitization and Centre sanitization.

Also read: Private Secretary to OSSC member Biranchi Narayan Sahoo suspended