Odisha: Offline Classes For Standards 8 And 11 To Resume Soon

Bhubaneswar: Offline/physical classes for standards 8 and 11 will begin after the Dussehra vacations, informed the School and Mass Education department.

It is noteworthy that, the physical classes of 9 to 12 standard students are already being conducted in the State with strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

But the students having been given the option of attending classes online.

Official sources at the School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department however said on Thursday that the schools will reopen for classes 8 and 11 after the puja vacations.

The schools are being cleaned and sanitized as a measure to prepare for the reopening.