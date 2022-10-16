Odisha: Official Notification on abolition of contractual recruitment issued

Bhubaneswar: The official notification on abolition of contractual recruitment was issued today. Yesterday Odisha CM had announced the Cabinet decision regarding abolition of the contractual recruitment. A notification was issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department of Government of Odisha in this regard on Sunday.

As per reports, the official notification on abolition of the contractual recruitment in Odisha has been issued on Sunday.

It is to be noted that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday had announced about the cabinet decision on the abolition of the contractual recruitment and making all contractual employees regular.

The Odisha Group-B posts (Contractual Appointment), Rules, 2013 and the Odisha Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ posts (Contractual appointment) Rules, 2013 have been repealed.

The ‘initial appointees’ appointed under the contractual Rules now in positions shall be deemed to have been appointed against the post on regular basis as on the date of commencement of these rules.

Initial appointees means the persons appointed under the Odisha Group-B posts (Contractual Appointment) Rules, 2013 and the Odisha Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ posts (contractual appointment) Rules, 2013.

On such regular appointment under sub-rule (1), the pay of such employees shall be fixed by way of granting notional increments considering the date of their contractual appointment.

The employees who have been regularly appointed in the service after completion of 6 years of service under the respective Contractual Rules shall be allowed for fixation of their pay as on the date of commencement of these rules by way of granting notional increments considering the date of their contractual appointment.

The employees whose services have been so regularised shall be allowed service benefits like promotion etc. in the cadre on notional basis to which they would have been entitled as per rules, had they been recruited on regular basis.

On commencement of these rules, the employees shall be assigned seniority in the cadre to which they would have been entitled as per rules, had they been recruited on regular basis. The above facts were informed in the said official notification.