Odisha: OCA election results to be declared officially today

Cuttack: A new chapter will be written in the history of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Friday. Pranab Prakash Das will be declared as the new boss of OCA.

The official announcement is awaited. Today the annual general council meeting of OCA shall be held. The Election Officer will officially announce the name of the winning candidate.

Most of the posts in the Odisha Cricket Association elections were uncontested. Pranab Prakash Das will be the President.

Pankaj Lochan Mohanty will be the Vice-President. Sanjay Behera, the son of Ashirbad Behera will be the Secretary. The joint secretary will be Prabhat Kumar Bhol of Sundergarh.

It is noteworthy that, Vikas Chandra Pradhan of Khurda will be the treasurer. Pratap Chandra Pradhan of Angul will be the Apex Council member.

It is worth mentioning that, Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das was in race for OCA president. The name of Pranab Prakash for the post of President was proposed by Jajpur Association and members supported it.

As per reports, candidates for a few other posts for the OCA polls had also been finalized. Pankaj Lochan Mohanty was in the race for OCA Vice President.

It is noteworthy that, the nominations for the above posts were filled on October 21, 2022 between 10:30 am to 5:00 pm.