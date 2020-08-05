Odisha observes 1-minute silent prayer to pay tributes to Covid warriors

Bhubaneswar: Odisha observed 1-minute silent prayer at 6 PM on Wednesday to pay tributes to Covid warriors. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led the silent prayer at 6 PM in honour of Covid Warriors. Even traffic came to standstill for one minute in the capital city.

Yesterday CM Naveen Patnaik had appealed for the same. And his appeal was executed by people across Odisha.

While the whole world has been affected due to the deadly Coronavirus Odisha has crossed 25,000 recoveries. To commemorate this achievement the appeal had been made.

“Together we have been able to save more lives than in other parts of the country. Our fatality rate is one of the lowest in the country,” CM had mentioned in the appeal.

“To honour and commemorate the supreme sacrifice of our Covid Warriors, I will lead a silent prayer in their memory. I appeal to my 4.5 Cr sisters and brothers of #Odisha to join this silent prayer at 6PM tomorrow. This will be followed by an oath taking,” CM also said.

“This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of thousands of Covid WarriorsCovid Warriors who are working round the clock. They have sacrificed hugely to keep the rest of us safe. Some have also sacrificed their lives in this deadly fight,” he added.