Kalahandi: In a shocking incident, some obscene pictures surfaced on the WhatsApp group of the Regulated Market Committee (RMC) in Kalahandi Town of Odisha yesterday.

According to reports, the explicit pictures were posted from the account of one Surendra Bag, who is said to be the Vice-Secretary of the RMC. However, it remains unknown whether the pictures were posted accidentally or purposefully.

Speaking on this matter, RMC Secretary Takadhar Nayak told the media persons that the incident would be looked into when the office re-opens.

Meanwhile, the surfacing of obscene images on a official group has not gone down well among the residents of the area and has now become a talk of the town. The locals also demanded that administration should take stringent action against the accused.