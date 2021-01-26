Bhubaneswar: Commodore NP Pradeep on Tuesday took charge of the Commanding Officer of the Indian Navy’s premier Sailors’ training establishment, INS Chilka, and Naval Officer-in-Charge (Odisha).

The officers and sailors of INS Chilka took charge from the outgoing Commodore Rituraj Sahu.

Rituraj Sahu, who was here for 22 months, is slated to take over Command of INS Netaji Subhas and Naval Officer-in-Charge (West Bengal) at Kolkata.

It is to be noted here that Commodore Pradeep is a native of Vadanamkurussi in Kerala and has studied at the National Defence Academy (Khadakwasla).

The officer, who is a specialist in Navigation and Direction, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1992.

Commodore Pradeep has served as Navigating Officer onboard Indian Naval Ships Rajput, Ranjit and Kirpan and as Commanding Officer of Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kesari and Ganga. Besides, he has served as Squadron Commander at NDA, Joint Director Naval Operations War Room, Director, Net Assessment Cell, MDCC, Command Operations Officer, Southern Naval Command, Captain Workup, Local Workup Team (West and Commodore (Plans), Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command.

The officer has also also undertaken a diplomatic assignment in Sri Lanka as Instructor at Naval Maritime Academy, Trincomalee.