Odisha: Now attendants can watch, talk to their Covid patients in Covid facilities via CCTV

Bhubaneswar: Despite instructions for all Covid treatment facilities in Odisha both in government and private to have help desk to provide information to attendants on their near and dear ones being treated in such covid facilities complaints are being received from the relatives of the patients as they are not getting any feedback on the status of their patients.

Now therefore the Government has issued revised guidelines to be followed for establishing the dedicated help desk in each Covid 19 facility with immediate effect, reads a notification issued by the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department.

Here are some important guidelines for establishing dedicated help desk:

Each Covid 19 facility shall mandatorily establish a dedicated Help Desk to function 24*7.

The help desk must have a dedicated telephone preferably a toll free number.

The help desk apart from telephonic communication shall also use the social media like WhatsApp etc. to communicate the voice and pictures of the patient to the attendants of the patient.

A dedicated conference room may be set up at the outside of the Covid facility with provision of TV and cameras which can be connected with CCTVs installed inside the facilities so that the attendant can see his patient and talk with him/her.