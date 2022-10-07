Odisha: Notification and dates released for Dhamnagar by polls

Bhubaneswar: The notification and dates for the Dhamnagar by polls has been released by the Office of Sub-Collector Bhadrak on Friday.

The untimely demise of MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi is the reason for the by-elections.

According to the notification:

The last date for filing nominations by candidates is October 14 till 3 pm. October 15 and October 17 have been scheduled as the date for scrutiny of nominations and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures. The voting will be conducted on November 3 from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes and announcement of results will be done on November 6, 2022.

It is noteworthy that, the names of the candidates are yet to be announced by the parties. However according to reports, BJD may select one among its former MLAs

The Dhamnagar by polls in Odisha will be held on November 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued a notification in this regard.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6, the notification added.

The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of Dhamnagar MLA and BJP leader Bishnu Sethi on September 19.

As per the notification, gazette notification will be issued on October 7 while the last day for nomination will be October 14.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 17. The counting of votes will be conducted on November 6.